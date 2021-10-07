CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ICYMI: Here’s What Went Down At The BET Hip Hop Awards

By Natasha Decker
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 7 days ago

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

On Tuesday night, the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards went down in Atlanta, GA. Hosted by comedy supergroup 85 South, the annual event celebrated the best of hip hop and shined a light on those doing it for the culture.

Genre newcomer Bia did her thing on stage early on into the night — performing her hit single “Whole Lotta Money” before later bring out Lil Jon and closing out with the song “Bia Bia.”

When Latto graced the stage, she shined in a red, sparkly fringe ensemble during her high-energy performances of “SoufSide” and her new song “Big Energy.” The dancers onstage helped bring a feel-good element to the whole performance — especially Latto’s four female dancers, who wielding red feathered fans during the first part of the routine.

RELATED CONTENT: “Latto Has Some Choice Words For Those Who Say She Looks ‘Old'”

Amid the cyphers — what many tune into the BET Hip Hop Awards for — Tierra Whack, Rico Nasty and Erica Banks showed out. Tobe Nwigwe performed the song “Fye Fye” alongside his wife “Fat” and his producer and fellow rapper, “Nell” Grant. Doechii took the stage alongside Kal Banx during Isaiah Rashad’s performance, and singer Lakeyah was one of the selected to showcase her talent in the cyphers as well.

Regarding who took home awards, Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion were big winners last night! In addition to “WAP” winning Song of the Year, the sex-positive single also sagged the rappers’ awards for Best Hip Hop Video and Best Collaboration.

RELATED CONTENT: “WAP Would Have Been Perfect Without Kylie Jenner”

As a surprise to no one, Saweetie took home the Hustler of the Year award. MADAMENOIRE has documented her grind, as the Cali-native is constantly securing bags and building her “ICY GRL” empire. Within the past year , the rapper’s snagged a hosting gig on Netflix’s upcoming sex-focused series Sex Unzipped , partnered with Hidden Valley and Crocs on a shoe collab, launched The Saweetie Meal at McDonald’s with matching merchandise, worked on her forthcoming album and more.

Other winners included UK rapper Little Simz who took home the Best International Flow award, and Missy Elliott who took home the Video Director of the Year award.

RELATED CONTENT: “Missy Elliott Responds To A Fan Who Asks When She’ll Do A Verzuz Battle”

A press release noted that “presenters for the evening included a trio of hip hop powerhouses Trina, Remy Ma, and Rapsody.”

If you missed the award show’s premiere last night, catch a replay of all the excitement on Thursday, October 7 at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.

