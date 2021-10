Contestant 747 looks like a contender in Fat Bear Week. Image : Courtesy L.Law. Perhaps you have your own signs that summer is coming to an end. Here locally, it’s the ending of outdoor street fests or concerts. MLB playoffs might be another for you. Every place and individual probably has its own marker. But another one for all of us is the annual “Fat Bear Week” competition put on by Explore.org.

14 DAYS AGO