Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 00:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Jefferson; Shelby FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR BIRMINGHAM TO PELHAM The National Weather Service in Birmingham has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Jefferson County in central Alabama Northwestern Shelby County in central Alabama * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 1247 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated a wide swath of 6 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts has fallen. While heavy rainfall has ended, runoff is resulting in continued significant flooding with major impacts, especially from Pelham to Hoover to Vestavia Hills and immediate surrounding areas. Emergency management in Jefferson County and Shelby County, as well as first responders, report ongoing flooding of residences, roadways, and waterways with water rescues in progress. This will remain a dangerous flood situation through the night, especially for those near waterways, as runoff results in continued elevated water levels. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Birmingham to Pelham. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! Life threatening flash flooding of low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Alabaster, Homewood, Pelham, Mountain Brook, Helena, Irondale, Fultondale, Tarrant, Indian Springs Village, Riverchase Galleria, Patton Creek, Samford University, Bluff Park, Riverchase, Ross Bridge, The Summit and Oak Mountain Amphitheater. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CATASTROPHIC