Little Rock, AR

Little Rock police building community bonds with ‘Coffee with a Cop’

By Chris Counts
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 7 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police officers were building community relationships Wednesday over a cup of joe as part of their ‘Coffee with a Cop’ program.

Officers gathered at the McDonalds at the corner of West 6 th and Broadway early Wednesday morning to greet customers and have a meaningful conversation with the people they serve every day.

You can follow Little Rock Police Department on social media for their next ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event.

KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

