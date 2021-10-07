Little Rock police building community bonds with ‘Coffee with a Cop’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police officers were building community relationships Wednesday over a cup of joe as part of their ‘Coffee with a Cop’ program.

Officers gathered at the McDonalds at the corner of West 6 th and Broadway early Wednesday morning to greet customers and have a meaningful conversation with the people they serve every day.

You can follow Little Rock Police Department on social media for their next ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.