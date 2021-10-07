CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Abortion Law Suspended by District Judge Hearing Biden Administration Challenge

By Toria Barnhart
 7 days ago
U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman ruled on Wednesday that medical professionals can provide abortions in Texas after six weeks without fear of facing legal repercussions.

