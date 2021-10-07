Five Reasons Why We’re Devastated About Ozark’s Impending End

To be serious, this decision came down to Martin or Gina since the other characters on this show were good and very much needed in their own way, but they didn’t have as big or as positive of an impact on the Martin show as the titular character did. The only reason that Gina wasn’t the number one pick is that Martin did so much for this show that it has to be recognized that he was the best since he took on so many different characters. Some might find that kind of a silly reason to give him such a designation, but the fact is that he took on a lot of responsibility for this show and made it enticing enough to keep people watching. Martin had the best sense of humor and the overall best presence on the show, while the others did their part and more, but weren’t quite as impressive in one way or another. The show was one of those that a lot of people would readily quote after every episode since Martin was apparently full of one-liners, jokes, and witty quips that a lot of fans picked up and kept in circulation.

