Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-06 21:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-06 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wayne The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Wayne County in south central Kentucky * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 913 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Slickford, or 8 miles south of Monticello, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Cooper around 925 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Monticello, Steubenville and Mill Springs. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH