CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wayne County, KY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-06 21:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-06 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wayne The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Wayne County in south central Kentucky * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 913 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Slickford, or 8 miles south of Monticello, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Cooper around 925 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Monticello, Steubenville and Mill Springs. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Mill Springs, KY
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
City
Monticello, KY
City
Steubenville, KY
County
Wayne County, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
The Associated Press

6 killed in Beirut clashes as tensions over blast probe soar

BEIRUT (AP) — Armed clashes erupted Thursday in Beirut during a protest organized by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and its allies against the lead judge probing last year’s blast in the city’s port. At least six people were killed and dozens were wounded in the most protracted and violent street fighting in the city in years, authorities said.
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

Fire leaves 46 dead, dozens injured in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The death toll from a fire in southern Taiwan that engulfed a building overnight has further risen to 46, according to officials Thursday who said at least another 41 people were injured. The 13-story building caught fire around 3 a.m. Thursday, fire officials in the city...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy