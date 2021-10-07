CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, FL

Orange County Health officials to end all COVID-19 services offered at Camping World Stadium

By WFTV.com News Staff
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1fou_0cJWy3a600

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will no longer be offered at Camping World Stadium.

Orange County Health Services announced a series of changes Tuesday coming to their testing and vaccination sites.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Until Friday, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will be available at Camping World Stadium from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Once the Camping World Stadium site ceases services, COVID-19 vaccinations and testing will be offered at the Barnett Park site daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Saturday October 9th.

The following Sunday will be the last day that COVID-19 testing will be available at the former Clarcona Elementary School site.

No symptoms or other criteria are necessary for a test. They encourage registering before showing up at either site through their online patient portal here.

Anyone between the ages of 12 and 17 must have a parent or guardian present to receive a vaccine.

Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Orange County, FL
Coronavirus
Orange County, FL
Health
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
53K+
Followers
68K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy