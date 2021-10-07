Orange County Health officials to end all COVID-19 services offered at Camping World Stadium

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will no longer be offered at Camping World Stadium.

Orange County Health Services announced a series of changes Tuesday coming to their testing and vaccination sites.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Until Friday, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will be available at Camping World Stadium from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Once the Camping World Stadium site ceases services, COVID-19 vaccinations and testing will be offered at the Barnett Park site daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Saturday October 9th.

The following Sunday will be the last day that COVID-19 testing will be available at the former Clarcona Elementary School site.

No symptoms or other criteria are necessary for a test. They encourage registering before showing up at either site through their online patient portal here.

Anyone between the ages of 12 and 17 must have a parent or guardian present to receive a vaccine.

Cox Media Group