Vail, CO

Vail may take another try in 2022 with an e-bike sharing program

By Scott Miller
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 7 days ago
Vail tried an e-bike share program for 10 weeks in 2020. The town plans to expand the program in 2022 to see if it can aid the town’s sustainability efforts. The 2020 program had mixed results, with 12 bikes in town for the trial. The 2022 program is more ambitious, with a proposal for between 35 and 40 bikes, stations from East Vail to West Vail and charging docks for all the bikes. The season would also expand, making bikes available 20 to 25 weeks in spring, summer and fall.

