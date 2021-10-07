Out-R-Inn remains a vessel of Ohio State history

No. 11 Ohio State will look to remain perfect all-time against Rutgers when it visits SHI Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes are 3-1 coming into the game with their only loss being to No. 3 Oregon. The Scarlet Knights have started 3-1 under Greg Schiano, who recently spent time with the Buckeyes as defensive coordinator for Urban Meyer. Rutgers lost this past weekend, falling to now-No. 14 Michigan 20-13 in Ann Arbor. This will be the eighth game between the Big Ten Conference schools. Ohio State has won the first seven games, including 49-27 in Columbus last season.

OHIO STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO