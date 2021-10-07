Out-R-Inn remains a vessel of Ohio State history
When Ohio State canceled class in January 2014 due to extreme temperatures, flocks of students still made the freezing trek to Out-R-Inn for Mug Night. Out-R-Inn is a bar near North Campus known for its old-style atmosphere and great deals, such as Mug Night, which offers low-priced refills of beer in a souvenir mug. After its opening in 1969, the bar quickly became a not-so-hidden gem for Ohio State students and Columbus residents alike, holding the history of decades of patrons within — and scribbled on — its four walls.www.thelantern.com
Comments / 0