When the pandemic first hit, I was surprised to notice an immediate silver lining: I was having a lot more contact with my inner circle. As an American expat then living in Paris, I’d gotten used to conducting many of my friendships long-distance, but suddenly everyone’s friendships had become LDRs, and my calendar filled with rambling catch-up calls and newly invigorated text threads with close friends who had more time to talk. With the few people I saw in person, conversations deepened and connections strengthened, bringing a sense of safety and comfort. A year and a half later, the trend has continued. I talk more frequently with fewer people and have let the weaker relationships fall away rather than working overtime to sustain them. It’s always bittersweet when friendships fade, but in this case it’s been more sweet than bitter.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO