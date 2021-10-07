Upton Praises $6 Million Grant For Cassopolis Industrial Park
A grant of $6 million has been announced for the Midwest Energy and Communications Southwest Michigan Advanced Research and Technology Park in Cassopolis. The grant will be used for the construction of road, sewer, and water infrastructure needed for the 234 acre industrial park. Congressman Fred Upton helped to secure the grant through the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration. He spoke with WSJM News about the park.www.wirx.com
