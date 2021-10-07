CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cassopolis, MI

Upton Praises $6 Million Grant For Cassopolis Industrial Park

wirx.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA grant of $6 million has been announced for the Midwest Energy and Communications Southwest Michigan Advanced Research and Technology Park in Cassopolis. The grant will be used for the construction of road, sewer, and water infrastructure needed for the 234 acre industrial park. Congressman Fred Upton helped to secure the grant through the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration. He spoke with WSJM News about the park.

www.wirx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cassopolis, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Cass County, MI
Government
County
Cass County, MI
Cassopolis, MI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Upton
The Associated Press

6 killed in Beirut clashes as tensions over blast probe soar

BEIRUT (AP) — Armed clashes erupted Thursday in Beirut during a protest organized by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and its allies against the lead judge probing last year’s blast in the city’s port. At least six people were killed and dozens were wounded in the most protracted and violent street fighting in the city in years, authorities said.
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

Fire leaves 46 dead, dozens injured in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The death toll from a fire in southern Taiwan that engulfed a building overnight has further risen to 46, according to officials Thursday who said at least another 41 people were injured. The 13-story building caught fire around 3 a.m. Thursday, fire officials in the city...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy