Suffolk, VA

Suffolk Workforce Development Center to host 2-day hiring event

By Julius Ayo
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QOdGh_0cJWuUwO00

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Workforce Development Center is hosting an upcoming two-day hiring event.

The event is set for Tuesday, October 12, and Wednesday, October 13. It will be at the Suffolk Workforce Development Centerat which is located at 157 North Main Street on the second floor.

The event is for the World Market Virginia Distribution Center in Isle of Wight County which has over 50 full-time and part-time positions available.

The schedule of the event is as follows:

  • Round one of the event will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day
  • Round two will be from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.
  • A resume is required
  • Applicants must register before the event which is a first-come, first-served basis.

The pay ranges are from $16.50 to $18.50 per hour. Emails and resumes are to be sent to workforcedevelopment@suffolkva.us.

For more information, call the Suffolk Workforce Development Center at 757-514-7730 or click here .

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
