COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The morning fog is gone and the afternoon will be beautiful, we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the 80s. Our fall cold front continues to track east and as it does, it continues to produce severe weather across the central and southern plains. This front will diminish in strength and by the time it gets here on Saturday, only a few showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO