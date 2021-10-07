Norfolk State University receives $5M for new master’s program

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University received $5 million to establish a Master of Health Informatics degree in the Department of Nursing and Allied Health.

In collaboration with the Virginia Department of Health and the Hampton Roads Community Health Center, this program seeks to produce 100 underrepresented minority graduates by December 2024.

Under the direction of Dr. Marie St. Rose, this will address the health informatics needs in local and state public health organizations. The program will use key approaches for consortium and curriculum development such as training, paid internships, career placement, community of practice and sustainability.

This program is a part of a $73-million effort to train 4,000 people in public health informatics and technology.

The HHS Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology awarded the funds to 10 schools including Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic- serving institutions and Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-serving institutions.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play , to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.