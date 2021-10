What a difference a few hours can make. Just over five hours removed from the reporting of the New England Patriots’ decision to release veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the team has apparently agreed to trade the star defensive back to the Carolina Panthers. In return, the Patriots will receive a sixth-round draft choice in 2023. News of the deal was first reported by Doug Kyed, of Pro Football Focus. Kyed further reported that the Panthers and Gilmore do not have a long-term deal in place at this time. Gilmore will arrive in Carolina with a deal around $5.8 million.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO