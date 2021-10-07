Green Bay Police: Suspect in downtown sexual assault in custody

View more in
Green Bay, WI
Missing 3-year-old Major Harris' father pleads for his safe return
The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for 3-year-old Major P. Harris. He was last seen on Thursday October 14 on the 2600 block of N. 37th Street at 6:30 a.m.
Overnight house fire in Oshkosh displaces family of four
The house is a total loss, firefighters say.
Fond du Lac County police locate missing person, baby
The man was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie and gray sweatpants. The baby was bundled in blankets.
Outagamie County Sheriff’s Deputy hospitalized with COVID-19
An Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy has been hospitalized due to complications of COVID-19. Dep. Channing Pompa is presently in an intensive care unit out of the area.
Man identified after dying in motorcycle crash in Manitowoc County
At about 6:56 p.m. October 10, Collin Lundskow-Biederwolf, 32 of Sheboygan, was involved in a motorcycle accident on Highway XX near Pioneer Road in the town of Meeme in southwest Manitowoc County.
Sheboygan Police arrest 15-year-old in reported stabbing
On Sunday, October 10th, 2021, officers from the Sheboygan Police Department were called to a north side home for a report of a person who was stabbed. Officers arrived and located a 16-year-old Sheboygan youth who had two non-life-threatening knife wounds to his back.
Second student dies after motorcycle crash
A second Kimberly High School student involved in a motorcycle crash has died.
Eight people convicted for drug distribution in Manitowoc County face years behind bars
Authorities said Manitowoc Metro Drug Unit investigations resulted in nearly 50 years of federal incarceration for eight local drug traffickers.
Marinette County Sheriff: 83-year-old woman dies after crash
The Sheriff says this is the 7th traffic fatality in Marinette this year.
Green Bay Police cancel search in kidnapping case: Children found safe
According to Green Bay Police, the children have been found safe and will soon be reunited with their mother.
Manitowoc Police search for shooting suspect, offering reward for information
"The Manitowoc Police Department, in cooperation with CRIMESTOPPERS, is offering up to a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person, or persons, responsible for the Reckless Endangerment in a shooting incident."
Police investigating assault along the East River Trail in De Pere
Police are currently in the area along the East River Trail in De Pere.
US Marshal shot in Racine, police chief says
The Racine Chief of Police says a US Marshal was shot in the shoulder and injured Wednesday morning.
East River Trail goers say they're shaken after De Pere woman was assaulted on the trail Tuesday
NBC 26 spoke with people out on the East River Trail after a De Pere woman was assaulted on the trail Tuesday morning
Vigil held for Kimberly High motorcycle crash victim; teen passenger on life support
NEENAH, Wis. (NBC 26) — When tragedy struck, one community came together. "Today we're just believing for a miracle," Jackie Conkle said. "We're mourning the loss of Anthony because he didn't have the best outcome. But Peyton is still in there fighting for her life and all these people are here."
After East River Trail assault, law enforcement gives tips to stay safe while out and about
DE PERE (NBC 26) — Warm sunshine and clear blue skies often invite people outdoors to walk, jog, hike or bike. Law enforcement has tips to make sure people get back home safely at the end of the day. Megan Young walked with her sister, Julia, along the De Pere...
'Total loss': Wisconsin semi truck full of Leinenkugel's topples over
A dark day for Leinenkugel's fans in Wisconsin after a semi truck carrying Toasted Bock brews rolled over on an interstate near Eau Claire on Wednesday - spilling the beer cans all over the side of the road.
Firefighters extinguish fire at Neenah Foundry
Early this morning firefighters were called to the Neenah Foundry for reports of a fire.
De Pere residents near East River Trail assault express concerns
DE PERE, Wis. (NBC 26) — Police say a woman was assaulted along the East River Trail in De Pere. She and her baby were found there on Tuesday afternoon. Police investigating assault along the East River Trail in De Pere.
