Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cherokee, Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cherokee; Craig; Delaware; Mayes; Muskogee; Nowata; Okmulgee; Osage; Ottawa; Rogers; Tulsa; Wagoner; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM UNTIL 10 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...1 AM thru 10 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Visibilities are expected to be reduced to less than one quarter mile by the dense fog, creating potentially hazardous driving conditions. This is expected to impact the Thursday morning commute.