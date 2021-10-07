CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, OK

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cherokee, Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okmulgee by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-07 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-07 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cherokee; Craig; Delaware; Mayes; Muskogee; Nowata; Okmulgee; Osage; Ottawa; Rogers; Tulsa; Wagoner; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM UNTIL 10 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...1 AM thru 10 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Visibilities are expected to be reduced to less than one quarter mile by the dense fog, creating potentially hazardous driving conditions. This is expected to impact the Thursday morning commute.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

