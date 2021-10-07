CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-08 09:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * Until this evening. * At 8:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 17.2 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 15.0 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. * Impact...At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County.

