Madison County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Madison, Marshall, Morgan by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-06 15:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and a Flash Flood Warning is in effect. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central and northeastern Alabama. Target Area: Madison; Marshall; Morgan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Marshall, southeastern Madison and southeastern Morgan Counties through 900 PM CDT At 812 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Arab, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Southern Huntsville, Guntersville, Arab, Owens Cross Roads, Grant, Union Grove, Eddy, Columbus City, Ryan Crossroads and Hampton Cove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

