Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Greene, Oconee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-08 05:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 05:25:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Clarke; Greene; Oconee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Penfield affecting Greene, Oconee and Clarke Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Oconee River near Penfield. * Until early Monday morning. * At 5:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 15.8 feet. * Flood stage is 13 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday evening. * Impact...At 15 feet, Minor flooding continues to expand into fields, woodlands and pastures, mainly on the right bank of the river, upstream and downstream from the gage on the Georgia Highway 15 bridge.