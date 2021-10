With the recent news that Foundation has been renewed for a second series, fans can rest easy knowing that they’re one step closer to David Goyer’s vision of an 80 hour epic. Barbarians of the Gate however; for all the hard sci-fi politics and doom and gloom, kept things relatively centred on the small area of Terminus – complete with its mysteries of the null field of the vault that were used to brilliant effect here, and the stakes felt all the more real and believable. Leah Harvey’s Salvor is an excellent lead as the Warden who can – if you remember – get to the null field closer than anyone else – so uses that to throw off her captor, Pharra - who is the leader of a group of rogue Anacreons, whose world is a shadow of its former self after the Empire bombed it as retribution for the attack that cost millions of lives.

