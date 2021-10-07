CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is The Masked Singer's Hamster? Here's Our Best Guess

By Mick Joest
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 7 days ago
Spoilers ahead for the October 6 episode of The Masked Singer's sixth season. The Masked Singer Season 6 delivered yet another shocker in its House Party episode, as The Baby was eliminated and revealed to be Larry the Cable Guy. As surprising as that was, I’m not sure it holds a candle to the surprising contestant currently posing as The Hamster, who I feel relatively sure is a well-known actor and comedian.

Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identity of the Baby: Here’s the Star Under the Mask

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched “The Masked Singer” Season 6, Episode 4, “House Party,” which aired October 6 on Fox. “The Masked Singer” has sent the Baby into timeout. Performing under the toddler mask was comedian Larry the Cable Guy, who was sent packing at the end of the fourth episode of Season 6, “House Party.” Once again, none of the show’s panelists got it right. Ken Jeong named Gordon Ramsay as his pick. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Bruce Willis. Nicole Scherzinger guessed James Corden. Robin Thicke said it was Chuck Norris, but with a chuckle. “I...
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Bull?

“The Masked Singer” season 6 kicked off on September 22 with the first of two episodes featuring the five celebrities in Group A: Bull, Mother Nature, Octopus, Pufferfish and Skunk. We got a sneak peek at the Bull’s performance of the Train hit “Drops of Jupiter,” which closes out the show. Since then he has sung “What Hurts the Most” by Rascal Flatts on episode 2 and “Circus” by Britney Spears on episode 4. We are in no doubt as to the true identity of the music man inside the Bull costume. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Chappelle Gets Standing Ovation Amid Netflix Special Controversy: “If This Is What Being Canceled Is, I Love It”

Amid a swirl of controversy around his new Netflix special, The Closer, Dave Chappelle took center stage Thursday night at a star-studded and sold-out show at L.A.’s iconic Hollywood Bowl. Though the superstar comedian did not repeat any of the jokes that have been loudly rejected by members of the LGBTQ community, GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition, he thumbed his nose at the notion of cancel culture while also promoting messages of trust and love. He shared the marquee with a screening of Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary, a 118-minute documentary directed by American Factory Oscar winners Steve Bognar and...
TV & VIDEOS
Paste Magazine

Corky Romano at 20 and the Death of the SNL Star Vehicle

Jason Sudeikis just finished up the second season of his acclaimed comedy Ted Lasso, for which he won an Emmy, and he’s returning to host Saturday Night Live, his old stomping ground, later in October. He also has a movie out this month. 20 or maybe even ten years ago, a movie Sudeikis shot in the wake of Ted Lasso’s first season, premiering at the end of Ted Lasso’s second season, would be a big comedy vehicle designed to capitalize on his recent success. It’s not as if Sudeikis is an unknown quantity in movies; he’s starred in several hit comedies like We’re the Millers and Horrible Bosses. But his October movie, debuting in a few theaters and on streaming, is a small one, a noir-ish crime drama called South of Heaven. Maybe this is because Sudeikis wants to stretch his acting muscles with something vastly different in tone from Ted Lasso, SNL or Horrible Bosses. Or maybe this is because comedy vehicles for Saturday Night Live stars, even some of the most popular ones, barely exist anymore.
MOVIES
Popculture

Who Is Banana Split in 'The Masked Singer' Season 6?

Group B brought the fire when they were first introduced on The Masked Singer's Sept. 29 episode. One of the contestants or, rather, two of the contestants, really stumped the judges, as Banana Split emerged onto the stage as a duo. Considering that Banana Split got many people talking, you might be wondering who exactly they are. Read on to see all of the Banana Split clues you need to know. Additionally, in case you missed any of The Masked Singer's episodes live, don't worry. FuboTV is offering a free trial to new subscribers so that you can catch all of the action live.
TV SHOWS
talentrecap.com

Who is the Baby? ‘The Masked Singer’ Prediction + Clues Decoded!

The Masked Singer season 6 is off to a bang! While some of the costumes are crazier than ever this year, others are more terrifying. Like the second Wildcard of the season for instance, the Baby! That is one terrifying character. But who is under The Masked Singer Baby mask? Let’s take a look at all the clues and which celebrity it could be.
TV SERIES
republic-online.com

‘The Masked Singer’s Baby Thought Jenny McCarthy Would Guess Him

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 6, Episode 4 “House Party.”]. Another week of The Masked Singer, another celebrity unmasked and sent home. But for Group A’s Baby, who was revealed to be stand-up comedian Daniel Lawrence Whitney, a.k.a. Larry the Cable Guy, he had...
TV & VIDEOS
talentrecap.com

The Most Shocking Celebrity Reveals in ‘The Masked Singer’ History

While the next season of The Masked Singer is off to an exciting start, let’s reminisce on some of the best celebrity contestants the show has ever seen. By best, we mean they completely stumped the judges and their reveals shocked us all. These contestants didn’t need to win the whole competition to be considered the best surprises in our book.
TV SHOWS
mashed.com

Fans Are Speculating On Who The Cupcake Is On The Masked Singer

Fans of "The Masked Singer" have something to chew on after the September 29 episode: a tall, purple and blue cupcake with long eyelashes and huge green go-go boots. This particular masked singer would have looked out of place on "Cupcake Wars," but the judges on "The Masked SInger" were full of enthusiasm as they ventured to guess Cupcake's identity. Typically, the show draws its performers from the ranks of famous athletes, nearly forgotten actors and recording artists, and even the occasional social media influencer (via Cosmopolitan). (Has the show reached the point yet where the judges still don't know who the celebrity is after the reveal?)
TV & VIDEOS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Masked Singer Tracker: Guess who each character could be!

MILWAUKEE - Think you have a handle on who is behind that mask? Make your guess as to who each character could be. by updating your tracking board each week – as more clues are revealed. Play along all season to see how your guesses compare to each character's revealed identity. NOTE: If you cannot see the tracker below, CLICK HERE.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TheWrap

‘The Masked Singer': Ken Jeong’s Appetite Leads Him to a Delicious Guess About Skunk (Exclusive Video)

Ken Jeong is 100% sure he knows who Skunk is on this week’s episode of “The Masked Singer.” In fact, he’s so confident in his guessing accuracy on this contestant’s identity that he’s demanded host Nick Cannon give him the Golden Ear Trophy right now — and promises to buy him a shirt with the profits he could get from selling it. But Cannon thinks Ken is way, way off, which isn’t a wild take, seeing as Jeong is using his stomach to guide his decision.
TV SHOWS
Distractify

Who Is Behind the Dalmatian Mask on 'The Masked Singer'? Here Are the Clues

Season 6 of Fox’s hit show The Masked Singer is officially in full swing. Over the years, celebrities from all walks of life have graced the stage to show off their singing chops, and sometimes, dancing skills. While a panel of judges and viewers alike can sometimes correctly guess the talent behind the mask, the grand reveal typically leaves everyone stunned.
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

Who’s performing tonight on ‘The Masked Singer’? October 6 lineup includes spicy wildcard Pepper

Who’s performing tonight (October 6) on “The Masked Singer” Season 6? After last week’s introduction of Group B, it’s time to return to Group A, which we first met in the two-night season premiere. This talented collection consists of a spicy new wildcard (Pepper), a whining human (Baby) and a trio of crooning animals (Bull, Hamster, Skunk). Do you think any of these Group A celebrities has what it takes to join the “Masked Singer” winners list? Sound off down in the comments section. SEE‘The Masked Singer’ reveals for all seasons: Celebrities and costumes through the years Four contestants have already been...
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
