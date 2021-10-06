CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Riverdale Finale Shakes Up the Show's Core Couples Before Dropping a Bomb

By Dave Nemetz
TVLine
TVLine
 7 days ago

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s Riverdale finale.

Well, the Riverdale writers decided to pick up the show and shake it like a snow globe in Wednesday’s Season 5 finale, with all kinds of new couples being revealed. Who ended up together? And who might not survive to see Season 6?

The gang is contemplating new beginnings: Veronica is moving back to New York after breaking up with Archie, Betty is reopening the town’s FBI office after graduating… and Jughead has his arm around Tabitha at Betty’s graduation party. He and Tabitha go on their first official date and even talk about moving in together, but they’re interrupted by a panicked phone call from Pop’s. They rush over to find the diner ablaze, and when Archie and his fellow firefighters try to help, they discover their fire truck’s tires have been slashed. After the fire is finally put out, they all walk through Pop’s to survey the damage, and Sheriff Keller says a Ghoulie threw the molotov cocktail that started it — a Ghoulie sent by Hiram, Veronica would bet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yPdzS_0cJWqOkQ00

Betty arrests Hiram, but she doesn’t have much to hold him on, so she turns to Veronica for evidence of his financial crimes. Ronnie digs up documents that show Hiram is aiming to absorb Riverdale into his SoDale land development. To stop him, Archie needs signatures to reincorporate the town, and he recruits the Serpents to round them up. But Veronica thinks they may need to use more drastic measures: They hatch a plot to kill Hiram (!) and make it look like a prison escape. Plus, Betty gets a congratulatory call from… the Trash Bag Killer. (Ugh, him again?)

Archie and Veronica haul Hiram out of his jail cell at gunpoint and take him out to the woods, with his daughter ordering him to leave town after showing him surveillance footage (provided by Reggie) of Hiram smothering that old mobster who killed his dad. Hiram reluctantly walks off — and are we really done with Hiram Lodge for good?!? (Apparently, we are!) The town needs a new system of government if they’re going to reincorporate… but Cheryl Blossom has something to say about that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aLb7L_0cJWqOkQ00

Cheryl and her pet project Britta are toiling away digging for palladium, and they find human remains down there. Nana Rose isn’t surprised: She tells Cheryl about her ancestor Abigail, who was burned at the stake by angry townsfolk… who were the ancestors of Archie, Betty and Jughead! Abigail cursed them all, and they later died in a mine collapse. Cheryl barges into Archie’s and demands retribution from her former friends, along with an apology. But they’re busy trying to save the town, and they blow her off. At a town meeting, Archie gives a stirring speech nominating Tabitha, Toni, Alice and Frank as the city’s new council… but Cheryl cuts him off, declaring that Thorn Hill is seceding from Riverdale and governing itself.

Archie’s proposal goes through, but Cheryl’s not giving up. Back at Thorn Hill, he reads aloud from her ancestor Abigail’s dying curse (“I will bathe in the blood of your sons and daughters”), and suddenly, a stiff wind blows through the creaky old house and all through town. Uh-oh… did Cheryl just tap into some spooky supernatural spirits? (She’ll be getting some help with that.) But back to those new couples: Archie and Betty share a laugh and a beer after the town meeting, and he confesses he wants to give their romance another shot. “I want to be with you, too, Arch,” she admits, and they share a steamy kiss that leads to the bedroom. But they’re interrupted by a ticking underneath Archie’s bed. They look and find a bomb ticking down to zero! “Tick, tick, boom,” a triumphant Hiram says as he drives off.

In other finale news: Veronica decided to stay in Riverdale and open a casino with Reggie — and they locked lips, too; Kevin announced he’s moving to New York to pursue his Broadway dreams; Jughead started up a new alternative newspaper with the help of his high school students; Pop volunteered to help Tabitha reopen Pop’s; and Alice even struck up a new romance with Frank. (We approve!)

And remember, we won’t have to wait long to find out what happens next: Riverdale returns next month, with Season 6 premiering with a special five-episode event on Tuesday (a new night!), Nov. 16 at 9/8c (a new time!) on The CW.

Give the Riverdale finale a grade in our poll, and then grab a booth in the comments to share your thoughts.

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Popular Roles That Were Recast Before Premiere: Thrones Queen, Full House Dad, Gilmore Girls Boyfriend and More

Some of your favorite TV characters once looked very different — as in they were actually played, in an unseen pilot, by a completely different person!. Before Alyson Hannigan cast a spell as Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s Willow and before Melissa McCarthy gave life to Sookie on Gilmore Girls, both roles were portrayed by someone else in their series’ original (but unaired) pilots. Such is simply the nature of the business. An actor is sometimes cast in a part and even shoots a pilot episode, but then is replaced ahead of the actual premiere because of a lack of chemistry, scheduling or other reasons. (Pilot scenes featuring the original portrayer are typically reshot with the new actor, ahead of the show’s launch.)
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Riverdale Season 5 Finale Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "Chapter Ninety-Five: RIVERDALE: RIP (?)", the nineteenth and final episode of Riverdale's fifth season. At this point, there's really no telling exactly what the episode has in store, outside of an "incident" at Pop's that will seemingly end in deadly consequences for somebody. Given all of the storylines that the series has weaved in and out of this season, ranging from mining accidents to families of serial killers to maple syrup-themed ministries, it will be interesting to see how it all comes to a head. Based on the preview, that will involve new relationships for Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton), Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), and Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) performing some sort of fiery ritual.
TV SERIES
Y105

‘Sabrina’ Is Finally Crossing Over With ‘Riverdale’

For years, fans have been begging for a crossover of the two big TV series based on the world of Archie Comics: Riverdale on The CW and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix. Finally, it’s happening, with Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka headed to Riverdale for a special Season 6 episode.
RIVERDALE, IA
wmleader.com

Mark Consuelos Exits Riverdale in Season 5 Finale

Mark Consuelos is done with his villainous ways—for now. In the season five finale of Riverdale, Hiram Lodge left the city after being exiled by Archie (KJ Apa) and the rest of the gang. The group had uncovered evidence proving his corruption and, rather than kill him, they gave him the option to leave without ever looking back.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
darkhorizons.com

Shipka’s Sabrina Is Coming To “Riverdale”

Kiernan Shipka is officially set to reprise her role of Sabrina Spellman from Netflix’s cancelled “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” in a major crossover event with The CW’s “Riverdale”. Both series are based on Archie Comics characters with the “Sabrina” series frequently making references to Riverdale in its universe. Now showrunner...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Where ‘Riverdale’ Left Its Couples at the End of Season 5

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Riverdale Season 5 finale “RIVERDALE: RIP (?)”]. Life in Riverdale is changing, and we don’t just mean from the bomb (!) Hiram (Mark Consuelos) left under Archie’s (KJ Apa) bed on his way out of town for his exile… or whatever’s going on in the promo for the five-episode event, “Rivervale,” kicking off Season 6 on November 16.
TV SERIES
justjaredjr.com

Another 'Riverdale' Star Has Left The Show After Season 5 Finale

WARNING: This post contains Riverdale season five finale spoilers!!. Riverdale‘s fifth season just came to an end on Wednesday night (October 6) and it was revealed one of the stars is leaving the show. In the episode, “as the gang pick up the pieces after a rough year back in...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Sheriff Keller
CinemaBlend

How Riverdale Is Finally Bringing Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’s Kiernan Shipka In For Crossover

Spoilers ahead for the Season 5 finale of Riverdale, “Chapter Ninety-Five: RIVERDALE: RIP (?)”. After much, much anticipation and waiting, Kiernan Shipka will finally be making her way to Riverdale in a special crossover for the CW series’ upcoming sixth season. The actress portrayed young witch Sabrina Spellman on Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and now she’ll be making the jump from Greendale to Riverdale. But how is this crossover going to happen? Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed the details.
TV SERIES
pophorror.com

Sabrina Spellman Finally Visiting ‘Riverdale’ In Upcoming Season

Yes, that’s right! Our favorite teenage witch will appear in season 6 of Riverdale. Ever since The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ended, we’ve been hoping to see her pop up in the show. Kiernan Shipka posted on Instagram that she would be reprising her role as Sabrina Spellman in Riverdale. All that is known is that she will show up in season six’s fourth episode titled “The Witching Hour.”
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
asapland.com

Something Cozzy is Baking Up Between Archie and Betty of “Riverdale”? It’s All About Season 4!!

“Riverdale”, one of the most popular series on Netflix, has made considerable fan popularity all over the world. It is an American teen drama Television series based on the character of classic Archie Comic. After successful completion of three amazing and exciting seasons, “Riverdale” is back with its fourth season on CW. It is among those interesting series that every person who loves watching the journey of teenagers as they grew up amidst all the sinister happening in the city.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Crying Over the Show’s Latest Instagram About Gibbs and McGee

The new season of NCIS kicked off on Monday night — and boy was it a real doozy. Picking up from the season 18 finale in May, fans were immediately brought back to the bombing of former Special Agent in Charge Gibbs (Mark Harmon)'s new boat, which was aptly named Rule 91. Thankfully, Gibbs survived the attack, despite being severely injured. While investigating the boat explosion, McGee (Sean Murray) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) noticed a part of the boat that had "Rule 91" written on it and instantly wanted to take control of the case.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Why did Titus Makin Jr. leave The Rookie prior to season 4 premiere?

Why did Tutus Makin Jr. leave The Rookie prior to the season 4 premiere? In the opening minutes of tonight’s episode, it was clear the show changed. It was something we didn’t see coming, and it does set the stage dramatically for some of what could be coming yet. Before...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy