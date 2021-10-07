CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

South Central High student taken into custody after handgun found

By Jason O. Boyd, Courtney Cortright
 7 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Schools and the Greenville Police Department confirmed a handgun was found on a student at South Central High School on Wednesday.

WNCT’s Courtney Cortright reports the gun was confiscated after the search of the student’s bookbag. Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said the student was taken into custody. The student’s name was not released because they are underage.

Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson issued this statement from the school system about Wednesday’s incident.

“PCS confirms that this afternoon, a handgun was confiscated from a student at South Central High School after searching a bookbag during an unrelated incident in the main office. The weapon was not displayed to anyone, no-one was threatened by the individual, and it has been determined that there is no current threat to campus. Administration, School Resource Officers, and SCHS staff members quickly responded, and the individual, a juvenile, was taken into custody. We highly praise our staff, administration, and School Resource Officers for their vigilance in this matter, which helps to ensure the safety of our staff, students and families.”

