JONES COUNTY, Ga. — As flash floods ripped across some parts of Central Georgia this week, Jones County deputies and a neighbor teamed up to save two people. "I was petrified. I was stuck in the bedroom, I couldn't get out, I tried to open up the door [and] the door would not open because of the pressure of the water, so I went the other way. I ran through it,” said Keith Applegate.

