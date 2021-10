LAS VEGAS – The story has been told before but since this world heavyweight championship fight on Saturday is all about comebacks it needs to be remembered. For Deontay Wilder, the comeback is an attempt to shake off a devastating beating the last time he saw Tyson Fury. It was the kind of trauma that takes a life all its own in a fighter’s memory bank. The heavyweight championship rematches of Walcott-Marciano, Tyson-Holyfield and Foreman-Frazier are all object lessons, whispered challenges warning beaten champions to be careful what they wish for—they just might be sorry they got it.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO