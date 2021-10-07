CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Hertl could be 'big name' at deadline if Sharks out of it

NBC Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharks general manager Doug Wilson has had "several" conversations with Tomas Hertl's agent this offseason, but apparently, they've never come close to a deal. Hertl, 27, spoke with the media following Sharks practice Wednesday and said that although Wilson and his agent have been in contact throughout the summer, no specific contract terms have been exchanged. And with the regular-season opener less than two weeks away, he indicated his contract status presently is not front of mind.

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Sharks News & Rumors: Hill, Kane, Hertl & More

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, the organization hopes that their two new goaltenders in Adin Hill and James Reimer, can bring stability to the position for the first time in years. In other news, Evander Kane continues to dominate headlines, as he was told not to attend Sharks training camp due to new allegations from his estranged wife. On top of that, he is now being investigated by the league for potential COVID-19 protocol violations. Meanwhile, Tomas Hertl, who has also been discussed a ton lately, said he is willing to take a team discount under certain circumstances. Last but not least, Nikolai Knyzhov’s status for the season opener is in doubt as he is currently battling injury.
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Could This Year’s Sharks Be…Fun?

Kyle and JD react to the San Jose Sharks’ shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks. We check in on William Eklund and Jonathan Dahlen’s quest to make the opening night roster, how the power play has improved (10:30), and Timo Meier’s best game of the pre-season (15:00). We finish by debating if Adam Raska is making the team (21:00), Santeri Hatakka’s chances to crack the lineup (23:00), and if there is a chance that the San Jose Sharks could be fun this year (25:00).
NHL
NHL

Sharks season preview: Hertl future unclear

Forward can be unrestricted free agent after season; Hill, Reimer competing at goalie. The 2021-22 NHL season starts Oct. 12. With training camps open, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the San Jose Sharks.
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Hertl Doesn’t Want New Deal, Taking Stock of Sharks’ Roster

Kyle and JD take stock of the players and stories for the San Jose Sharks as training camp starts to wind down — including Evander Kane’s latest accusation, Tomas Hertl not wanting to sign a new contract, and what this could mean for the San Jose Sharks’ reset (5:00). We talk about Sasha Chmelevski and Ryan Merkley going back to the San Jose Barracuda (15:00), Santeri Hatakka’s rise (21:30), and John MacLean’s power play (25:00).
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose#Race#Athletic
sanjosehockeynow.com

Hertl Looking for a Reason To Believe?

“I just like our group,” Tomas Hertl said last week. “Everybody’s closing the door, but I think we got a chance.”. Hertl was talking about the San Jose Sharks‘ hopes of making the playoffs this year — but he might as well have been talking about the organization’s chances of re-signing him.
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Sheng’s Daily: Sharks Wanted to Extend Hertl in Summer, Kane Using Fake Vax Card?

The San Jose Sharks‘ two biggest off-season storylines grabbed headlines today. In one corner, Pierre LeBrun of TSN said of impending UFA Tomas Hertl: “The Sharks would’ve loved to have extended him this past summer. But my sense is Hertl wasn’t ready to enter that type of conversation. “If the...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Sway Day On Opening Day? Pastrnak, Price, Hertl

Has Boston Bruins rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman earned the nod as the starting goalie for Opening Night?. Boston Bruins superstar David Pastrnak has his own pasta brand and is headed back to Beijing, China for the Winter Olympics. Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron won’t stop playing until his body says...
NHL
chatsports.com

Sharks Preseason Notebook: Roster in question with big win over Vegas

Well, we’ve made it. The final preseason game for the San Jose Sharks has passed. The Sharks play their home opener and first regular season game on Oct. 16 against the Winnipeg Jets, which means that we have around a week to wait. The roster is still a big question...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
sanjosehockeynow.com

Sharks Mailbag: What Can Hertl Fetch? What Are We Worried About This Year?

Kyle and JD answer your mailbag questions including what the San Jose Sharks could get for Tomas Hertl, which underrated Sharks break out this season (16:00), and if Boughner is going to give the young players a long leash (19:00). We then start the William Eklund power hour and answer several questions about his rookie season (22:00), and how the Sharks would look if they had pulled the trigger on a Sam Reinhart trade (27:00). We finish off discussing what we are still worried about with the San Jose Sharks heading into the regular season (32:00), and which Sharks are what sharks (36:00).
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Sabres and Interested Teams Agree to Eichel Trade Condition

If the Buffalo Sabres are going to trade Jack Eichel, they’ve now come to realize that they’ll have to agree to a certain condition. For teams interested in possibly acquiring Eichel, they know they’ll be asking for this condition or there’s no trade. In other words, it’s a deal-breaker. That...
NHL
6abc

Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault disappointed by Robin Lehner's accusations

Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault has pushed back against accusations made by Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner that appeared to implicate Vigneault and the Flyers in the medical malpractice of players. Lehner posted a series of tweets on Saturday about the treatment of players by NHL teams in an...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Every NHL Team’s Worst Contract

In the modern NHL, contract and salary cap management may be more critical than ever. With the cap kept flat due to the financial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, teams need to be thinking not only about the here and now, but about the long-term implications of any contract they sign. General managers who can minimize bad contracts will likely be the GMs who find the most success.
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Quick Thoughts: Could Eklund Help Sharks Power Play Now?

The San Jose Sharks’ 2021 first-round draft pick notched two assists in a 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings last night, making three assists for the 18-year-old in two preseason tilts. Of note, all of Eklund’s production has been on the man advantage. That would suggest Eklund is a...
NHL
Columbus Dispatch

After 10 seasons In Philadelphia, Jakub Voracek happy to return to Columbus Blue Jackets

It was time to leave Philadelphia. After spending a decade in the “City of Brotherly Love,” Jakub Voracek wasn’t feeling much affection the past couple of seasons. He and Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault were at odds, his contract had become a problem and Voracek made bigger headlines last season for calling a reporter a “weasel” than for contributing nine goals, 34 assists and 43 points in 56 games for a team that missed the playoffs.
NHL
the-rink.com

Blackhawks finalize roster, announce alternate captains

The Chicago Blackhawks finalized their season-opening roster after making three transactions on Tuesday, as the team recalled MacKenzie Entwistle and Philipp Kurashev from the Rockford IceHogs, moved Wyatt Kalynuk from injured reserve to long-term injured reserve and placed Andrew Shaw on long-term injured reserve. With the moves, the Blackhawks cemented...
NHL
Yardbarker

What to watch in the Philadelphia Flyers preseason finale

Tonight, the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals clash to close the Flyers preseason. Alain Vigneault and Peter Laviolette will send lineups akin to their opening night. It’s the final opportunity to work out the kinks and find a groove before the regular season. Martin Jones, who played better than...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy