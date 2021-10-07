Hertl could be 'big name' at deadline if Sharks out of it
Sharks general manager Doug Wilson has had "several" conversations with Tomas Hertl's agent this offseason, but apparently, they've never come close to a deal. Hertl, 27, spoke with the media following Sharks practice Wednesday and said that although Wilson and his agent have been in contact throughout the summer, no specific contract terms have been exchanged. And with the regular-season opener less than two weeks away, he indicated his contract status presently is not front of mind.www.nbcsports.com
