Family calls on Sacramento community, police for more help in finding mother’s killer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Family members of an 87-year-old woman continue to mourn her death after she was killed in a hit-and-run in September.

So far, Sacramento police have not made an arrest in the death of Lien Dang.

“I was shocked,” said Angela Chen, the victim’s daughter.

Dang’s family told FOX40 she was walking near Lemon Hill Avenue and Stockton Boulevard when she was hit by a car. Now, the family is calling on the public and the police department for help.

“We got a call from the coroner’s office at 2 a.m. that my mom got struck and it was a hit-and-run,” Chen said.

It’s been almost two weeks since Chen last saw her mother.

“She’s 87. As a matter of fact, she’ll be 88 this Friday,” Chen said.

But her family won’t be able to celebrate her birthday, and it’s a hard reality for Chen to face. Chen said on the night she was killed, her mother was going to help feed the homeless.

“It’s just heartbroken knowing that my mom is doing good deeds and something awful happened to my mom,” Chen said.

After not getting any answers from detectives, family members asked city leaders and the police department to meet them so they could demand justice.

“We understand it will take some time. However, it’s been almost two weeks,” Chen said.

On Wednesday, Chen’s family and dozens of members from the Asian American community in South Sacramento came to the Sacramento Chinese of Indochina Friendship Association looking for answers about the investigation.

“The suspect that was driving the car was not arrested and he was not on scene. He has not yet been identified,” said Lt. Marnie Stigerts.

Lt. Stigerts said the suspect crashed shortly after the hit-and-run and abandoned the car, which is now in police custody.

But the family is concerned the department isn’t dedicating enough resources to the case.

“I can tell that it’s not being pushed aside. That certainly is not the case,” Stigerts said.

And while it was not the answer Chen wanted to hear, she had a message for the person responsible.

“You did something, you hurt someone. In this case, you killed my mom. We ask that you please come forward. It’s a matter of time. You will be caught,” Chen said.

Police did not say if they have made contact with the car’s registered owner or if that person is of interest.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.