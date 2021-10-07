CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Federal judge in Texas blocks state’s controversial and restrictive abortion law

By Independent TV
 7 days ago
A federal judge in Texas has blocked the state’s controversial and restrictive new abortion law, which bans the procedure in almost all cases.

The ruling by US District Judge Robert Pitman means medical professionals can again offer abortions in the state after around six weeks of pregnancy, without being sued by members of the public.

“This court will not sanction one more day of this offensive deprivation of such an important right,” Judge Pitman said in the ruling.

The judge’s order temporarily freezes the Texas law, which sparked outrage across the country, as Joe Biden’s Department of Justice attempts to overturn it.

The Republican-pushed law, which came into effect on 1 September, bans abortions after a foetal heartbeat is detected and makes no exceptions for rape or incest.

This generally happens after around six weeks of pregnancy, a point at which many women do not even know they are pregnant.

Lawyers for the Texas attorney general’s office said at a hearing last week that the state would appeal such an order to the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which is regarded as one of the most conservative in the country.

That court has previously allowed the Texas abortion ban to proceed.

The US Supreme Court, which stunned pro-choice campaigners when it refused to block the law, may eventually get to rule on the injunction and the law itself.

The Department of Justice had argued that the law be blocked while cases play out in court because of its impact on women in the state, who now have to drive long distances to find an abortion clinic.

The Texas law, which prevents access to an abortion that violates Roe v Wade, also allowed private citizens to sue doctors or anyone else believed to have broken it and to receive payments of $10,000 per illegal procedure.

In the wake of the law passing in Texas, US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Department of Justice was bringing a lawsuit as it was designed “to prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights by thwarting judicial review for as long as possible.”

During a hearing on the case, Justice Department attorney Brian Netter called the law an “unprecedented scheme of vigilante justice” that must be struck down.

Judge Pitman, who is based in Austin, was appointed by Democratic former president Barack Obama.

Additional reporting by agencies

Comments / 157

alberto saldivar
7d ago

that's why I'm pro-choice because somebody else's Choice shouldn't be anybody's business especially old white men... if you don't like abortion don't have one

Reply(27)
53
Patricia Lopinski
7d ago

There are many reasons a woman chooses to abort. Not all pregnancies are the same. Malformed babies, uterine pregnancies etc.. you just show your ignorance when you just state... killing an unborn fetus. Ignorance abounds with some people

Reply(15)
27
MREDCO
7d ago

I keep hearing people say my body my choice. So why shouldn't that be true for women? Their body Their choice!! Plus it's constitutional the same way people won't want their guns taken away because it's their constitutional right to bear arms

Reply(5)
16
