Kansas City, MO

2 people expected to live after Wednesday shooting in KCMO

By Steve Kaut
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gzyht_0cJWmrlJ00

Gunfire wounded two people Wednesday night in KCMO.

Police said it happened about 8 p.m. near East 85th Street and Euclid Avenue.

One person was found in the street.

The victims suffered serious injuries, but were last reported in stable condition, police said.

No word on what led to the violence.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Comments / 1

 

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

