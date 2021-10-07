Anchorage schools see rise in physical altercations and behavioral issues, superintendent says
Anchorage schools this year are seeing a significant uptick in behavioral issues, including physical altercations and emotional outbursts, said Superintendent Deena Bishop. Students this year have faced additional stress returning to classes and disrupting routines formed during the last year of distance learning, Bishop said. And some of the tension throughout the school district may also reflect a larger sense of division throughout the community, she said.www.adn.com
