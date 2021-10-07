Severe Weather Statement issued for Fentress, Pickett by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-06 17:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-06 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fentress; Pickett THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PICKETT AND NORTHWESTERN FENTRESS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Nashville.