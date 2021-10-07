CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

10-7-21 mother out for walk with baby attacked on de pere trail

radioplusinfo.com
 7 days ago

DE PERE, Wis. (AP) — De Pere police are looking for the assailant who attacked a mother out for a walk on a suburban trail with her baby. Officers were called late Tuesday morning by the woman’s husband who became concerned when her walk seemed to be taking longer than expected. Police say the husband found the baby in a grassy area along the East River Trail, but couldn’t find his wife. Officers arrived and found the woman about 40 to 50 yards away from the baby. There is no word on the woman’s condition. Police say the baby was not seriously injured.

www.radioplusinfo.com

