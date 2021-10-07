CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fond Du Lac, WI

10-7-21 fdl high school fight update

radioplusinfo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fond du Lac School superintendent tells WFDL news students involved in a fight this week at Fond du Lac High School will face swift and harsh penalties. Nine students were initially suspended following the fight Tuesday morning and superintendent Dr. Jeff Fleig says that number could increase. Dr. Fleig says the fight stems from an ongoing problem between two families that started last summer and spilled into the school this week. One student suffered facial injuries and was treated at the scene. Nobody was transported to the hospital and no weapons were involved. Dr. Fleig says before this week’s fight the High School administrative team had been proactive, working with both families trying to address ongoing issues. “When the District is doing everything it possibly can to ensure a safe environment and meet their needs and it cannot be met, then extreme action is necessary, which is expulsion,” Dr. Fleig said. “Families of kids who come to school to learn, to do their job and have fun deserve better than what they got Tuesday.”

www.radioplusinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fond Du Lac, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fdl#Fond Du Lac High School#The Fond Du Lac School#Wfdl News

Comments / 0

Community Policy