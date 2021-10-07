10-7-21 fdl high school fight update

The Fond du Lac School superintendent tells WFDL news students involved in a fight this week at Fond du Lac High School will face swift and harsh penalties. Nine students were initially suspended following the fight Tuesday morning and superintendent Dr. Jeff Fleig says that number could increase. Dr. Fleig says the fight stems from an ongoing problem between two families that started last summer and spilled into the school this week. One student suffered facial injuries and was treated at the scene. Nobody was transported to the hospital and no weapons were involved. Dr. Fleig says before this week’s fight the High School administrative team had been proactive, working with both families trying to address ongoing issues. “When the District is doing everything it possibly can to ensure a safe environment and meet their needs and it cannot be met, then extreme action is necessary, which is expulsion,” Dr. Fleig said. “Families of kids who come to school to learn, to do their job and have fun deserve better than what they got Tuesday.”