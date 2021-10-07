CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10-7-21 governor evers says gableman subpoenas give him “the creeps”

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic governor Tony Evers says a former state Supreme Court justice sending subpoenas to Milwaukee and Green Bay election officials gives him ” the creeps.” The governor was responding to Michael Gableman’s subpoenas seeking information about private funds used to run voting operations. In an exclusive interview with WFDL news Evers says the probe is a “witch hunt.” He says Gableman selected five areas of the state when there were many more Republican areas that also received money from the Center for Tech and Civic Life to help cover election costs that were not subpoened. Evers says most Wisconsin residents realize the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin was fair. Gableman’s subpoenas require the officials to appear before him October 15 with the documents.

