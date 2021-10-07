CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac County, WI

10-7-21 fdl county da wishes former republican ag opponent “all the best”

Cover picture for the articleThe Fond du Lac County District Attorney says he wishes fellow Republican Ryan Owens “all the best” after Owens announced this week he was dropping out of the race for state attorney general. Owens made the announcement after criticism over deleting podcasts he hosted as a University of Wisconsin professor. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney is now the only Republican currently challenging Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul in next year’s race. Toney says he’s not sure if any other Republican candidates plan to get into the race. Toney says his campaign will keep the foot on the gas pedal moving forward. Before he dropped out Owens had raised seven times more money than Toney.

