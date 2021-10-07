CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

10-7-21 sobpoenas for gop-ordered probe to include mayors

radioplusinfo.com
 7 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The mayors of Wisconsin’s five largest and most Democratic cities are starting to receive subpoenas as part of a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election being led by a retired state Supreme Court justice. Attorney Michael Gableman issued his first round of subpoenas last week to the Wisconsin Elections Commission and officials in the cities of Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Racine and Kenosha. Gableman also subpoenaed the mayors of those five cities on Tuesday and Wednesday. In an interview, Gableman also admitted to not understanding how elections work.

www.radioplusinfo.com

