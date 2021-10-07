CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

10-7-21 uw says complaint over counselors based on outdated info

radioplusinfo.com
 7 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative legal group has threatened legal action against the University of Wisconsin-Madison for allegedly hiring three mental health providers to serve only students of color. UW-Madison spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said Wednesday that the original announcement of the hires cited in the complaint was inaccurate and has been updated. She says “mental health providers at University Health Services are not assigned based on a student’s race nor are they limited in which students they serve based on race.” The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty threatened a lawsuit in its Wednesday letter, saying the jobs as originally described would violate state and federal racial discrimination laws.

www.radioplusinfo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
The Associated Press

Fire leaves 46 dead, dozens injured in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The death toll from a fire in southern Taiwan that engulfed a building overnight has further risen to 46, according to officials Thursday who said at least another 41 people were injured. The 13-story building caught fire around 3 a.m. Thursday, fire officials in the city...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#Race#Mental Health#Racial Discrimination#Ap#Uw Madison

Comments / 0

Community Policy