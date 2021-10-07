CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Japanese healthcare startup Bisu raises $3.2M seed round to launch its lab-on-a-chip product

By Kate Park
TechCrunch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn one of the latest developments, Bisu — a Tokyo-headquartered healthcare startup that has built a lab-grade testing device that can be used at home for diagnostics that translate into actionable health data — has raised $3.2 million. The seed round will be used to launch a portable home health lab, Bisu Body Coach, which provides personalized nutrition and lifestyle advice through easy, accurate urine and saliva testing. The seed funding brings its total raised to $4.3 million.

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Matik raises $20M to automate the process of creating personalized customer presentations

Menlo Ventures, BoxGroup and Oceans Ventures also participated in the financing, which brings the San Francisco-based startup’s total raised to just over $23 million since its 2019 inception. The venture firms joined a group of angels — including GTM Fund, angel investor Keenan Rice (who was part of Looker’s founding team), Allison Pickens (former COO of Gainsight), Elena Verna (former SVP of Growth at SurveyMonkey) and Jon Herstein (current CCO at Box) — who also put money in the round.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pymnts

Indian Embedded FinTech Startup Niro Closes $3.5M Seed Funding

Embedded FinTech startup Niro raised $3.5 million in a seed funding round led by Elevar Equity with participation from angel investors Kunal Shah, Nitin Gupta, Bala Parthasarathy, the Patni Family Office, R. Ramaraj and Aseem Dhru, according to reports. Recently launched by Aditya Kumar, chief executive officer, and Sankalp Mathur,...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Lunar Ventures launches technically oriented, €40M fund, aimed at deep tech startups

Lunar was founded in Berlin in 2019 by Dr Elad Verbin, a computer science researcher; Mick Halsband, a CTO and software architect; and Luis Shemtov, a former entrepreneur. The launch is timely: Deep tech investments in Europe have almost tripled in the last five years, nearing €10 billion in 2020. That is roughly a quarter of the total VC investments in the continent.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup Accelerator#Health And Fitness#Health Care#Japanese#Bisu Body Coach#Rock Ventures#Pacifico Investments#Sosv#Techcrunch
martechseries.com

Startup Stage11 Raises a €5m Seed Round to Reimagine Music for the Metaverse

– Stage11 raises a 5 million euro seed round led by Otium Capital. – The Paris-founded startup confirms key partnerships with Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Snoop Dogg, Ne-Yo, Akon, Salif Gueye and the Institut Français de la Mode. – Hires a team of top talent with a track record of...
MUSIC
TechCrunch

AI shopping assistant Karma raises $25 million in Series A funding led by Target Global

The Tel Aviv-based company was founded in 2014 by Jonathan Freidman and Ronen Yuval-Hoch as a simple bookmarklet tool to help consumers save and track products. Since then, Karma has launched browser extensions, along with iOS and Android apps. The company now employs nearly 60 people across Tel Aviv, Minsk, Belarus and the U.S., and has grown to include over 30,000 retail partners such as Apple, Nordstrom, Farefetch, Target and Nike.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

India’s CarDekho becomes unicorn with $250 million fundraise

The 14-year-old startup said on Wednesday it has raised $250 million — $200 million in equity and $50 million in debt — in its Series E financing round. The round, which valued the Jaipur-headquartered firm at $1.2 billion, was led by LeapFrog Investments. Canyon Partners, Mirae Asset, Franklin Templeton, Harbor...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Place
Tokyo, JP
TechCrunch

Funnel, a no-code tool for marketers to organize disparate data sources, raises $66M in ‘pre-IPO’ round

Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund (AP4) and Stena Sessan are co-leading the round, with previous backers Balderton Capital, Eight Roads, F-Prime, Oxx and Industrifonden also participating, among others. Fredrik Skantze, the co-founder and CEO, said the company is not disclosing its valuation but he said it was considerably higher than its pre-money valuation in its last round, a pre-pandemic $47 million Series B in January 2020.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

ViacomCBS gets into NFTs via a partnership with NFT startup Recur

The company isn’t offering many details about the upcoming project just yet, beyond simply saying that it will involve creating a place where its fans can buy, collect and trade NFTs across its portfolio. It also notes this platform will encourage “peer-to-peer engagement and facilitate innovative ways for users to unlock new experiences,” which signals there’s a social element to the new experience that goes beyond just the marketplace aspects.
BUSINESS
dbusiness.com

Detroit Real Estate Tech Firm InvestNext Closes $4.3M Seed Funding Round

InvestNext, a Detroit-based real estate investment technology company, has closed a $4.3 million seed round. The funding round was led by Hyde Park Venture Partners in Chicago and joined by Detroit Venture Partners, Whitecap Venture Partners, Grand Ventures, and ID Ventures. InvestNext has developed an end-to-end platform that streamlines how...
DETROIT, MI
TechCrunch

Karat raises $110M on a $1.1B valuation to grow its technical interviewing-as-a-service platform

Karat, which has built what it calls the “Interviewing Cloud” — essentially, an “interviewing-as-a-service” platform that provides customers with a way to funnel candidates to Karat’s team of trained online interviewers, engineers themselves who screen applicants for skills and problem-solving abilities as part of the online assessment — has closed a round of $110 million, a Series C that values the Seattle startup at $1.1 billion.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Global Processing Services raises $300M for its API-based payments and embedded finance platform

The money is coming in the form of an investment from two big VC/PE firms, Advent International and Viking Global Investors, which together will now have a controlling stake in the company. GPS is not disclosing valuation — we have asked and will update if we learn more. It notes that Visa, which made a strategic investment of an undisclosed amount in October 2020, remains involved.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

HR platform Hibob raises $150M at a $1.65B valuation

On the heels of Personio raising a big round yesterday, one of its competitors and another big startup in the area of HR has also picked up some funding. Hibob, a London-based company that targets the mid-market with an all-in-one platform that handles various human resources functions, closed a Series C of $150 million. The funding values the company at around $1.65 billion, the company has confirmed to us. This was also the figure that appeared in leaked rumors in the market earlier this week, ahead of the company confirming the news today.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Canadian startup Rose Rocket raises Series A to scale its transport software business

The Toronto-based startup calls the round a Series A, with Addition Capital and Shine Capital leading the deal. Per venture data aggregated by Carta, average logistics-themed Series A rounds since the start of 2020 have sported median cash raises of $8 million and post-money valuations of around $50 million. The Rose Rocket round certainly surpasses its sector median in dollar terms, and we presume if measured by valuation as well.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

E-mobility startup Swft raises $10M seed round to expand light-duty vehicle lineup

Electric mobility startup Swft has raised $10 million in seed funding that it will use to expand its light-duty vehicle offerings, grow its team and scale its inventory management and supply chain systems. The company, which already has a deal to offer its three new e-bikes and new e-moped with Best Buy, is also on the lookout for more retail partnerships.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

HubSpot Ventures’ new $100M fund fulfilling ‘mission to help millions of organizations grow better’

“Our mission is to help organizations grow better through relationships, access to customers and customer service,” Andrew Lindsay, senior vice president of corporate and business development at HubSpot, told TechCrunch. “We have an opportunity to invest in those to help HubSpot better serve customers.”. The corporate venture capital firm, for...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

TechCrunch+ roundup: 3 flavors of BaaS, growth marketing fixes, NerdWallet IPO

We remember Levi Strauss, however: Before he and Jacob Davis patented those denim jeans, he sold shovels and other supplies to fortune-seekers. Today’s banking-as-a-service startups are similarly placed — instead of digging for treasure in the crowded consumer financial services marketplace, BaaS companies offer fintech companies access to APIs, compliance tools and other software needed to move money around.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Nexla nabs $12M Series A as it builds cash flow positive data operations biz

Industry Ventures led the round, with participation from Liberty Global Ventures, Blumberg Capital, Engineering Capital, Storm Ventures, Correlation Ventures and a number of industry angels. Company co-founder and CEO Saket Saurabh says that his company has been building a data platform, and bringing together the integration, preparation and monitoring of...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy