Japanese healthcare startup Bisu raises $3.2M seed round to launch its lab-on-a-chip product
In one of the latest developments, Bisu — a Tokyo-headquartered healthcare startup that has built a lab-grade testing device that can be used at home for diagnostics that translate into actionable health data — has raised $3.2 million. The seed round will be used to launch a portable home health lab, Bisu Body Coach, which provides personalized nutrition and lifestyle advice through easy, accurate urine and saliva testing. The seed funding brings its total raised to $4.3 million.techcrunch.com
