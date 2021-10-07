Japanese healthcare startup Bisu raises $3.2M seed round to launch its lab-on-a-chip product

On the heels of Personio raising a big round yesterday, one of its competitors and another big startup in the area of HR has also picked up some funding. Hibob, a London-based company that targets the mid-market with an all-in-one platform that handles various human resources functions, closed a Series C of $150 million. The funding values the company at around $1.65 billion, the company has confirmed to us. This was also the figure that appeared in leaked rumors in the market earlier this week, ahead of the company confirming the news today.

