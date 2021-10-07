Report: Woman yells slurs, throws bottle at teen girl in Uni. Hts.

On Tuesday, a University Heights woman reported to police that after her 13-year-old daughter got off the school bus, a woman in a vehicle yelled anti-Semitic slurs at the girl and threw a glass beer bottle at her, according to a news release from police.

The mother, a Groveland Road resident, reported the incident to the dispatch center at about 5:32 p.m. and said it had happened about half an hour prior, the University Heights police news release states. No injuries occurred.

The girl was not able to identify the suspect vehicle, but it was described as a dark SUV, police said. The woman who yelled and threw the bottle was described by police as a middle-aged female wearing a baseball cap.

Subsequent follow-up investigations found Ring video of a possible suspect vehicle, which was described by police as a late model dark blue Ford four-door pick-up with a dark toolbox on the truck bed and no license plate visible.

Officers collected this video and are searching for other possible videos from the area, the release states. Officers also collected physical evidence from the scene for possible processing.

Officers are attempting to locate any other witnesses or video evidence that could assist with the ongoing investigation.

“Collaboration is also occurring with various levels of regional law enforcement, with civilian resources, and with the community,” police stated.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact University Heights police at 216-932-8799.

University Heights police said the department is “enhancing related preventative patrol efforts” and coordinating with regional field resources as the investigation continues.

“The University Heights Police Department condemns Anti-Semitism and acts of ethnic intimidation,” Chief of Police Dustin Rogers stated in the release. “We will remain diligent in our zero tolerance efforts to prevent, investigate, and apprehend those who commit such cowardly and hateful acts.”

