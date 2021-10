World of Warcraft and New World are two most popular MMO RPGs in the world, and while the first has been in demand for over 15 years, the second is an absolute novelty that players have already come to appreciate and love. Can we call New World the «killer» of World of Warcraft? Probably not – both games exist separately and each has hundreds of thousands fans. But it’s always interesting to compare 2 popular MMOs in all possible aspects, and that’s what we’re going to do now!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO