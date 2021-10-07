CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

NWSL players pause games, recognize 2 who alleged misconduct

Channel 3000
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Players stopped on the field in the sixth minute of National Women’s Soccer League games and linked arms to demonstrate solidarity with two former players who came forward with allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against a prominent coach. The actions came during games between Gotham FC and the Washington Spirit in Philadelphia and between the North Carolina Courage and Racing Louisville in Cary, North Carolina. Earlier in the day, the owner of the Courage apologized for the franchise’s “failure” to create an environment where players felt safe in coming forward.

www.channel3000.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rock 104.1

Philadelphia Eagles Fans Caught Doin’ It in the Men’s Bathroom

The Philadelphia Eagles played the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and won the game 21-18. Apparently, the game wasn't that exciting, (even though there was a streaker that ran on the field) because two young people got caught getting it on in the men's bathroom at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
NFL
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

It’s been a good couple of days for Tiger Woods fans. Over the weekend, a video surfaced, showing Woods at the golf course – without crutches – watching his son, Charlie, hit some balls. This was the first time we’ve seen Woods walking without crutches since his car accident in Southern California.
GOLF
Eleven Warriors

After Gameday Visit to Ohio State, Father of Five-star Cornerback AJ Harris Feels His Son Would “Be Taken Care Of” in Columbus

There’s no higher priority at cornerback for Ohio State’s recruiting class of 2023 than landing AJ Harris. The five-star defensive back and Alabama resident visited Columbus with his mother and father this past weekend, taking in Ohio State's 66-17 victory against Maryland. AJ's father, Daniel Harris, spent a few minutes...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
KETV.com

Kickoff time set for Nebraska-Minnesota game

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska's game on the road against Minnesota will kickoff at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 16th. The game will be carried on ESPN2. The Big Ten Conference also announced Monday the Purdue vs. Iowa match-up will be a 2:30 p.m. kickoff televised on KETV. KETV also will...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer League#Ap#National Women#Gotham Fc#Racing Louisville
ESPN

Shaedon Sharpe, the nation's No. 1 college basketball recruit, is considering early enrollment at Kentucky, sources say

Shaedon Sharpe, the nation's No. 1 college basketball recruit, is considering enrolling at Kentucky for the spring semester, sources told ESPN. No decision has been made yet, sources told ESPN, and Sharpe doesn't plan on playing in games this season even if he does enroll early. He would redshirt and practice with the team before playing during the 2022-23 season. It's a path similar to Hamidou Diallo, who enrolled at Kentucky in January 2017 before sitting out the rest of the season and playing in 2017-18.
KENTUCKY STATE
WGAU

NWSL postpones games after coach accused of misconduct; commissioner ousted

Officials with the National Women’s Soccer League announced Friday that they have postponed five games scheduled for the weekend amid ongoing fallout from allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against a former coach. North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley was fired Thursday after The Athletic detailed allegations against him,...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Pride seek defensive answers in final playoff push against Chicago

With three games left in the regular season and a playoff berth on the line, the Orlando Pride still are trying to figure out what makes their defense tick. Orlando averaged 1 goal ceded per game in the first seven games of interim coach Becky Burleigh’s tenure. But the Pride gave up 6 goals in their last two games as they dropped out of playoff contention for only the second time this year. ...
ORLANDO, FL
The Baltimore Sun

‘I got a winning mindset’: After testing draft waters, guard Eric Ayala wants to use lessons learned to lead Maryland men’s basketball in his final season

Maryland men’s basketball senior guard Eric Ayala follows the beat of his own drum. Ayala doesn’t try to emulate NBA players or hold himself to the standards of former teammates Anthony Cowan Jr., Darryl Morsell or Jalen Smith. As Ayala prepares for his final season in College Park, he plans to guide the Terps with his brand of leadership and winning mentality. “I try not to put too much on my ...
NBA
FOX2now.com

NWSL coach Paul Riley fired after multiple misconduct allegations

National Women’s Soccer League’s North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley was “terminated” by the league on Thursday after The Athletic published an investigation into his conduct with players and the NWSL Players Association released a statement addressing his treatment of players. The Athletic spoke to more than a dozen...
SOCCER
95.5 FM WIFC

Soccer-NWSL names new executive committee following misconduct allegations

(Reuters) – The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) has launched a new executive committee after firing commissioner Lisa Baird following a report detailing allegations of misconduct against former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley. The Athletic https://theathletic.com/2857633/2021/09/30/this-guy-has-a-pattern-amid-institutional-failure-former-nwsl-players-accuse-prominent-coach-of-sexual-coercion last week outlined allegations of sexual coercion and misconduct by Riley after...
FIFA
chatsports.com

NWSL Players Pause Games After Six Minutes of Play: 'This is Not Business As Usual'

Gotham and Spirit players stopped playing six minutes into their Wednesday night matchup and linked arms at midfield as the National Women's Soccer League Players Association released a statement saying, in part, "#NoMoreSilence." "Tonight, we reclaim our place on the field, because we will not let our joy be taken...
SOCCER
TMZ.com

NWSL Players Protest Mid-Game, Demand Change Amid Paul Riley Allegations

Powerful moment throughout the National Women's Soccer League ... when players paused mid-game in an act of solidarity amid serious allegations of sexual misconduct surrounding ex-coach Paul Riley. The NWSL resumed play on Wednesday after canceling games over the weekend ... and the players used the pitch as an opportunity...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy