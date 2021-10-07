NWSL players pause games, recognize 2 who alleged misconduct

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Players stopped on the field in the sixth minute of National Women’s Soccer League games and linked arms to demonstrate solidarity with two former players who came forward with allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against a prominent coach. The actions came during games between Gotham FC and the Washington Spirit in Philadelphia and between the North Carolina Courage and Racing Louisville in Cary, North Carolina. Earlier in the day, the owner of the Courage apologized for the franchise’s “failure” to create an environment where players felt safe in coming forward.