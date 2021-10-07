CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A U.S. judge blocks enforcement of Texas' controversial new abortion law

By Ryan Lucas
 7 days ago
Protesters take part in the Women's March and Rally for Abortion Justice at the State Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Saturday. Sergio Flores/AFP via Getty Images

A federal judge has blocked enforcement of Texas' controversial new abortion law, granting an emergency request from the Justice Department.

The department sought the preliminary injunction just days after it sued Texas over its new abortion law. Known as SB 8, the law bans almost all abortions in the state after about six weeks of pregnancy, even in cases of rape, sexual abuse and incest.

In his 113-page ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman said that from the moment SB 8 went into effect last month, "women have been unlawfully prevented from exercising control over their lives in ways that are protected by the Constitution."

He added: "[O]ther courts may find a way to avoid this conclusion is theirs to decide. This Court will not sanction one more day of this offensive deprivation of such an important right."

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland called the court's decision "a victory for women in Texas and for the rule of law."

"It is the foremost responsibility of the Department of Justice to defend the Constitution," Garland said in a statement. "We will continue to protect constitutional rights against all who would seek to undermine them."

Pitman's ruling blocks enforcement of the Texas law on a temporary basis, and it's unclear how long it will be in effect. Texas has already filed notice that it will appeal Pitman's ruling to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and the state is expected to seek an immediate stay from the circuit court on Wednesday's order.

The DOJ's argument

The Justice Department filed its lawsuit against Texas last month, arguing that SB 8 is unconstitutional. It says the bill violates the Supremacy Clause as well as the equal protection afforded under the 14th Amendment. It also says it violates U.S. Supreme Court precedent.

It also takes aim at the bill's novel means of enforcement: It allows private citizens to bring civil suits against anyone who helps a woman get an abortion, and to collect at least $10,000 in damages if they prevail in court.

The department says the enforcement mechanism is really an unconstitutional attempt to sidestep judicial review to prevent women and providers from challenging the law in federal court.

Judge Pitman agreed in his decision Wednesday night.

"A person's right under the Constitution to choose to obtain an abortion prior to fetal viability is well established," he wrote. "Fully aware that depriving its citizens of this right by direct state action would be flagrantly unconstitutional, the State contrived an unprecedented and transparent statutory scheme to do just that."

When he announced the department's lawsuit, Garland warned that the Texas bill and its enforcement scheme, if allowed to stand, could provide a model for other states to pass a similar law to restrict abortion or other constitutionally protect rights.

On this point as well, Judge Pitman appeared to agree. He said that by stepping in and issuing an injunction now, he could head off such a possibility.

"Had this Court not acted on its sound authority to provide relief to the United States, any number of states could enact legislation that deprives citizens of their constitutional rights, with no legal remedy to challenge that deprivation, without the concern that a federal court would enter an injunction," he wrote.

Texas has defended the constitutionality of SB 8, and had urged the court to deny the federal government's motion and dismiss the case.

Reaction from both sides of the issue

In a statement, the anti-abortion rights group Texas Right to Life called Pitman's decision "wildly broad" but added: "We are confident that the Texas Heartbeat Act will ultimately withstand this legal challenge and succeed where other states' heartbeat bills have not."

Abortion rights groups cheered the ruling.

"While this fight is far from over," said Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, in a statement, "we are hopeful that the court's order blocking S.B. 8 will allow Texas abortion providers to resume services as soon as possible."

Washington Post

Graham says tens of thousands of Brazilian immigrants ‘wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags’ are headed for Connecticut

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, an outspoken critic of President Biden’s immigration policies, said affluent Brazilians were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and heading to Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”. In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Graham (R-S.C.) was critical of the administration’s order to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Fox News

Texas man suspected of committing two murders while free on bond in county of Soros-funded DA

A Texas man is suspected of committing two murders after being released on bond in a county run by a district attorney's office funded by liberal megadonor George Soros. Documents obtained by Fox News show 29-year-old Laderious Deshawn Nicholson was arrested in 2019 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and released in 2021 on a surety bond. He allegedly committed two murders after his release. He was arrested in September 2021 for those homicides and is currently in the Travis County correctional system. Austin is mostly within Travis County.
TEXAS STATE
