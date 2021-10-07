Bobby Fish Makes AEW Debut On Dynamite
Bobby Fish made his AEW debut tonight on AEW Dynamite. Fish challenged Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship in a losing effort. The two had a largely competitive match, which saw Fish emphasize his kickboxing prowess within his offensive strikes. Deep into the match, Fish landed a top rope falcon arrow on Guevara, which was only good for a two count. Guevara eventually hit Fish with a GTH which was good for the pinfall victory.www.wrestlinginc.com
