CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Bobby Fish Makes AEW Debut On Dynamite

By Liam Crowley
wrestlinginc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBobby Fish made his AEW debut tonight on AEW Dynamite. Fish challenged Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship in a losing effort. The two had a largely competitive match, which saw Fish emphasize his kickboxing prowess within his offensive strikes. Deep into the match, Fish landed a top rope falcon arrow on Guevara, which was only good for a two count. Guevara eventually hit Fish with a GTH which was good for the pinfall victory.

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Bobby Fish Might Have Already Signed With AEW

Bobby Fish will be on AEW Dynamite next week to take on Sammy Guevara in a TNT Title match. That match will be the Spanish God’s first title defense, and he called out Fish for that match. There are signs that Bobby Fish might already be All Elite. Fish is...
WWE
wrestlingnewsworld.com

AEW Dynamite Two Year Anniversary Preview 10.6.21

Tonight the men and women of All Elite Wrestling celebrate the two year anniversary of Dynamite. On October 2nd, 2019 a new hotshot promotion made a HUGE splash and proved they can hang with the best of the best promotions in the industry. Tonight the newly crowned TNT Champion, Sammy...
WWE
uticaphoenix.net

AEW announces the signing of Bobby Fish

There was some question about whether Bobby Fish, who challenged Sammy Guevara for the TNT championship on Dynamite earlier tonight (Oct. 6), was working with AEW on a per appearance deal, or if he’d signed with the company. Fish took part in MLW’s Opera Cup taping last weekend, and prior...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Fish
Person
Sammy Guevara
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 10/6 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review including Hangman Page’s return, Punk talks about Philly Cheesecake, Guevara vs. Bobby Fish, new TBS Title introduced, Pinnacle attacks Darby, more (31 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including Hangman Page’s return, C.M. Punk talks about Philly Cheesecake or is it Cheesesteak, Sammy Guevara vs. Bobby Fish for the TNT Title, the new TBS Title introduced, Pinnacle attacks Darby, and more.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

10/6 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on The Two Year Anniversary Show: Kenny Omega, Adam Cole & The Young Bucks vs. Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage & Jurassic Express, 7-Person Casino Latter Match, Sammy Guevara vs. Bobby Fish, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... (1) KENNY OMEGA & ADAM COLE & THE YOUNG BUCKS vs. BRYAN DANIELSON & CHRISTIAN CAGE & JURASSIC EXPRESS. Jungle Boy and Nick Jackson started the match with high flying moves, Jungle Boy got the upperhand. Adam Cole was then tagged in and he and JB traded moves until Christian Cage was tagged in. Cage did his back stand and jump out of the ring slap on Cole and then he pummeled Cole in the corner. Matt Jackson and Kenny Omega entered and were disposed of. It was then Jungle Boy and Adam Cole left as the legal men.
WWE
411mania.com

More Details On Power Structure in AEW, Including Who Convinced Tony Khan To Hire Bobby Fish

As we previously reported, there have been conflicting reports on the power structure in AEW, with Bodyslam.net claiming that Tony Khan recently took full control while Dave Meltzer claimed Khan has been in control since 2019. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer elaborated on his report of the situation, with several details about how much the EVPs contribute to creative.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew Dynamite#Combat#The Tnt Championship#Gth#Nxt Tag Team Champion#Major League Wrestling#Mlw Fightland#Wrestling Inc#Thebobbyfish#Tntdrama#Sammyguevara Tune
wrestlinginc.com

Top AEW Stars Reportedly Recommended Signing Bobby Fish

The Young Bucks had a big hand in recommending and bringing Bobby Fish into AEW, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The former NXT star made his debut on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite against AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. Fish lost the match after Guevara hit his finisher, GTH, for the pinfall victory.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Bray Wyatt’s Status For AEW Dynamite Tonight

Bray Wyatt was released from WWE and the pro wrestling world was shocked. Even those outside of the pro wrestling bubble took notice when Vince McMahon’s company released such a huge star. There are a lot of rumors about Bray Wyatt right now, but we can confirm one of those is not legitimate.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Wilder suspended for 6 months following loss to Fury

Deontay Wilder has been given a six-month medical suspension after being knocked out by heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in their trilogy fight in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Fury defeated Wilder with an 11th-round knockout, coming back from two knockdowns in one of the most entertaining of heavyweight fights. Wilder...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

Velvet Sky Says People Don’t Know Real Reason Dudley Boyz Parted Ways

As noted earlier, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley went into detail recently on why he and Bubba Ray Dudley, aka Bully Ray, “do not do business anymore” and parted ways in 2016. “I wish him nothing but the best. We do not do business anymore,” D-Von told The Cut...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New WWE Crown Jewel Match Revealed

Hometown star Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali is now official for WWE Crown Jewel from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Tonight’s WWE RAW saw Ali and Mansoor take a loss to Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. The tension between Ali and Mansoor continued after the match, and Ali later attacked Mansoor during a backstage interview with Kevin Patrick.
WWE
ComicBook

Former WWE Champion Dave Bautista (Batista) Explains Why He Has Separated Himself From Pro Wrestling

Dave Bautista (known in the pro wrestling world as just Batista) had his final run with the WWE back in 2019 leading up to a No Holds Barred match with Triple H at WrestleMania 35. He promptly retired from the business after that, and besides a quick onscreen cameo at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this year he's hasn't dipped his toe back into the wrestling world. The former WWE Champion spoke with Men's Health this week and explained his reasoning behind it, stating that he doesn't want the label "pro wrestler turned actor" to pigeonhole him into certain acting roles.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Former WCW Star Makes AEW Debut

Welcome back. There have been a lot of wrestling promotions over the years but only a few of them have made any kind of serious impact. You do not see many promotions making a big impression, as there are only so many ways to become big and then stick around. There are a few more today, and now one of them is bringing in someone from another company that did it before.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kenny Omega’s Opponent At AEW Full Gear Confirmed

AEW’s recent partnership with The Owen Hart Foundation will see the young promotion become the home of the late wrestler’s legacy moving forward. All Elite Wrestling will distribute original Owen merchandise, include the King of Harts in their upcoming console video game, and host an annual Owen Hart Cup Tournament. While details on the aforementioned tournament have been scarce, AEW President Tony Khan emphasized announcements are coming soon.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jerry Lawler Thinks Comment During WWE RAW Is Why He Is Not On Commentary

At a virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest on October 9, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler was asked about comments he made on commentary on an April 2020 episode of RAW on wrestler Akira Tozawa. As transcribed by POST Wrestling, Lawler first explained how the idea to make the comment came about, which was from him working with Mauro Ranallo on commentary for a WWE video game.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Video: Son Of WWE Hall Of Famer To Debut On WWE NXT 2.0 Soon

Solo Sikoa is set to make his WWE NXT 2.0 debut soon. Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode featured a “coming soon” teaser vignette for a new Superstar named Solo Sikoa. “You won’t find my wins and losses in any record books, those live on the streets. I was left to fight alone when I was 15 years old, and that’s when I became Solo Sikoa. Street Champion, of the Island,” Sikoa said in the vignette.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy