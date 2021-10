Dating all the way back to my elementary school days, I have been called "the cookie monster" because nearly every playdate I'd have would end in me begging to make homemade chocolate chip cookies. All these years later, there is still something about a golden, brown-bottomed chocolate chip cookie with crisp edges and a chewy and gooey center that can always change my mood for the better. But you see, no two chocolate chip cookie recipes are the same; the ingredients you add or omit, though few in numbers, ultimately determine the final texture of your cookie, which makes it that much more important to get it right. I have tried many variations of the classic chocolate chip cookie, and none compare to this amazing, chewy brown butter chocolate chip cookie recipe shared by TikTok user @audreysaurus.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO