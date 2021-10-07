The Masked Singer Reveals the Celebrity Behind the Baby
Watch: Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea. Dancing With the Stars wasn't the only competition sending support to Britney Spears this week. On Wednesday, Oct. 6, The Masked Singer kicked off its latest season six episode with the Bull, who performed Britney's 2008 hit "Circus." In addition to showcasing impressive vocals and dance moves, including the splits, the mysterious performer made it clear he was rooting for the pop star in her ongoing conservatorship battle by telling the crowd, "Free Britney!"www.eonline.com
Comments / 0