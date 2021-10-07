CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trattoria dell’Arte trumpets return of hungry Carnegie Hall customers

By Steve Cuozzo
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuests at Wednesday night’s gala reopening of Carnegie Hall will thrill to the triumphant strains of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony performed by the Philadelphia Orchestra. But the most exciting sounds at Trattoria dell’Arte at 907 Seventh Ave. across the street will be the renewed buzz of customers chowing down on veal chop parmigiana, burrata-stuffed ravioli and thin-crust pizza with “a lot of pepperoni,” as the menu calls it.

nypost.com

Comments / 0

