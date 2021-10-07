Trattoria dell’Arte trumpets return of hungry Carnegie Hall customers

Jonas Kaufmann’s Musical Spell is Interrupted by Audience’s Antics. Way Back Before Times, in Sept. 2019, violin virtuoso Anne-Sophie Mutter stopped mid-concerto to confront an audience member filming during her performance. Her beef with the velvet-chair concert documentarian centered on rudeness, lack of respect, and the fleeting nature of live music. But since there isn’t a second chance to experience the magic once the notes have been played or sung, people want to capture it. I get that.

