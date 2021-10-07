CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Episode 93 of ‘Pinstripe Pod’: What’s Next for Yankees After Disappointing 2021 Season?

By Jake Brown
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother year of Yankees baseball, another underachieving season. In his four seasons managing the Yankees, Aaron Boone has one trip to the ALCS to show for it. The Yankees’ season ended Tuesday night in Boston as their $36-million-a-year ace could not even make it through the third inning. He gave up three runs and that was all the Red Sox needed to get past a lifeless Yankees lineup outside of Giancarlo Stanton. Where do the Yankees go from here? What do they do this offseason?

