CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Form 4 GROW CAPITAL, INC. For: Oct 01 Filed by: Tarno Eric

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 SELECT BANCORP, INC. For: Oct 12 Filed by: Hawk Alicia Speight

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Shares granted...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 POWER INTEGRATIONS INC For: Oct 11 Filed by: Bailey Doug

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) By: /s/ Eric Verity Attorney In Fact For: Doug Bailey 10/13/2021. ** Signature of Reporting Person Date. Reminder: Report on a...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 SEMTECH CORP For: Oct 13 Filed by: Fulton Alisair

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) /s/Alistair Fulton by Charles B. Ammann under Power of Attorney dated March 6, 2019 (Copy On File) 10/13/2021. ** Signature of...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 LEVI STRAUSS & CO For: Oct 11 Filed by: Bergh Charles V

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Form 4#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#U S C
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Tilray, Inc. For: Oct 13

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. We are acting as counsel to Tilray, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), in connection with the offering of 2,677,596 shares of its common stock, par value $0.0001, to be sold by certain selling stockholders (the “Shares”) as described in the Prospectus (as defined below), pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form S-3 (Registration Statement No. 333-233703) (the “Registration Statement”), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”), the prospectus included in the Registration Statement (the “Base Prospectus”), and the prospectus supplement, dated October 14, 2021, filed with the Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) of the Rules and Regulations of the Act (the “Prospectus Supplement” and together with the Base Prospectus, the “Prospectus”). The Registration Statement was filed with the Commission and became automatically effective on September 11, 2019.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Exela Technologies, Inc. For: Oct 11 Filed by: Chadha Sharon

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. These restricted...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 AdaptHealth Corp. For: Oct 11 Filed by: Clemens Jason A

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS For: Oct 08 Filed by: Adda Nathalie

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The sales reported in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Hayward Holdings, Inc. For: Oct 11 Filed by: Smith Donald Matthew

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The reported transaction was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2. The price reported is...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Vertex Energy Inc. For: Oct 11

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. THIS FIRST AMENDMENT TO PROMISSORY NOTE (the “First Amendment”) is made and entered into effective as of this 11th day of October, 2021, by and between Vertex Energy Operating, LLC, a Texas limited liability company (“Vertex”), and HPRM LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“HPRM”).
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K NOVA LTD. For: Oct 14

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Translation of registrant’s name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark if the...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 SYNNEX CORP For: Oct 08 Filed by: VETTER DAVID R

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. In connection...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K PURPLE BIOTECH LTD. For: Oct 14

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer. (Translation of registrant’s name into English) 4 Oppenheimer Street, Science Park, Rehovot 7670104, Israel. (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 AMICUS THERAPEUTICS, For: Oct 09 Filed by: Clark David Michael

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) /s/ Christian Formica,...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4/A ACCURAY INC For: Sep 30 Filed by: LEVINE JOSHUA

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 3 Lucid Diagnostics Inc. For: Oct 13 Filed by: Lapidus Stanley

1. Represents restricted stock granted to the reporting person under the Issuer's 2018 Equity Plan, which will vest 50% September 20, 2022 and 50% September 20, 2023, and which is subject to forfeiture if the requisite service period is not completed. Stanley Lapidus 10/13/2021. ** Signature of Reporting Person Date.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 3 Gitlab Inc. For: Oct 13 Filed by: Bedi Sundeep

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1. The option will vest as to 25% of the total shares on August 31, 2022, and 1/48 of the total shares will vest monthly thereafter, subject to the Reporting Person's provision of service to the Issuer on each vesting date. The option contains an early-exercise provision and is exercisable as to unvested shares, subject to the Issuer's right of repurchase.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 AVALARA, INC. For: Oct 11 Filed by: McFarlane Scott M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form SC 13D Blueknight Energy Partne Filed by: DG Capital Management, LLC

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED IN STATEMENTS FILED PURSUANT TO §240.13d-1(a) AND. AMENDMENTS THERETO FILED PURSUANT TO §240.13d-2(a) UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934. (Amendment No. )*. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (Name of Issuer) Common Units representing...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 SEMrush Holdings, Inc. For: Oct 11 Filed by: Melnikov Dmitry

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions in prices...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy