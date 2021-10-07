Form 4 GROW CAPITAL, INC. For: Oct 01 Filed by: Tarno Eric

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. We are acting as counsel to Tilray, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), in connection with the offering of 2,677,596 shares of its common stock, par value $0.0001, to be sold by certain selling stockholders (the “Shares”) as described in the Prospectus (as defined below), pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form S-3 (Registration Statement No. 333-233703) (the “Registration Statement”), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”), the prospectus included in the Registration Statement (the “Base Prospectus”), and the prospectus supplement, dated October 14, 2021, filed with the Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) of the Rules and Regulations of the Act (the “Prospectus Supplement” and together with the Base Prospectus, the “Prospectus”). The Registration Statement was filed with the Commission and became automatically effective on September 11, 2019.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO